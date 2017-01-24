Preview: Jazz at Nuggets

The Utah Jazz saw their season-best six-game winning streak reach an end and they seek to begin a new one when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Utah dropped a 97-95 decision to the Oklahoma City on Monday to lose for just the fourth time in the past 15 games.

The Jazz couldn't stop Russell Westbrook on Monday as the star point guard recorded 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as well and drained the decisive basket with 1.4 seconds remaining. Utah small forward Gordon Hayward will attempt to bounce back after scoring 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting, marking the third time in the past four games that he has shot less than 37 percent. Denver dropped a 111-108 decision to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday after winning four of its previous five contests. The Nuggets are averaging 121.7 points over the past six games and center Nikola Jokic has been superb by averaging 25.5 points and 11 rebounds during the stretch.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE JAZZ (29-17): Backup guard Alec Burks scored 13 points in each of the past two games as he continues to find his form after returning from early-season ankle surgery. The 25-year-old got free in the corner for a winning 3-point attempt just before the buzzer against the Thunder but it bounced off the rim. "I think it is getting better from my first time back on the court until now," Burks said afterward. "Every time I get more comfortable, and the chemistry is back with my teammates."

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (18-25): Shooting guard Gary Harris scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting against Minnesota after missing the previous three games due to an ankle injury. Harris is listed as probable for the Jazz contest but figures to play barring a setback or unforeseen development. Rookie backup Jamal Murray scored 17 points against the Timberwolves for his highest tally since a 22-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 5.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hayward averaged 26.3 points as the Jazz won two of this season's first three meetings.

2. Utah C Rudy Gobert posted nine rebounds against Oklahoma City to halt a streak of 30 consecutive double-digit rebounding efforts.

3. Denver PG Emmanuel Mudiay (back) is expected to miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Jazz 105, Nuggets 102