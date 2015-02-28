Jazz bounce back in win over Nuggets

DENVER -- A film session and a stern pep talk helped the Utah Jazz shake off a disappointing loss with a dominant performance.

Forward Derrick Favors had 21 points and 10 rebounds, guard Trey Burke scored 19 points and the Jazz bounced back from Wednesday’s tough loss to beat the Denver Nuggets 104-82 on Friday night.

Forward Gordon Hayward scored 15 points for Utah (22-35), which was outscored by 12 in the fourth quarter in a three-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Jazz won five of seven games to move ahead of Denver in the Northwest Division.

“It was great for us to bounce back,” Burke said. “It was a game we felt like we could have won at home, and going on the road we knew it was going to be even tougher. For us to come out with the level of concentration, the focus that we had, it was great to see.”

Coach Quin Snyder used Thursday to break down the loss to the Lakers, and he was impressed with the way the team reacted to his criticism.

“For a young group, sometimes you’re not able to be introspective enough and honest enough to say, ‘I own this,'” Snyder said. “I think our guys have been mature enough and tough enough to say, ‘Hey, that was my fault.'”

Related Coverage Preview: Jazz at Nuggets

The Jazz responded strongly on the defensive end. They held Denver to 33-percent shooting and blocked 15 shots.

“Our team has come to understand what we’ve wanted,” Snyder said. “It’s not easy to play defense. It takes work, it takes effort and it takes a collective mindset.”

Forwards Will Barton and Danilo Gallinari led Denver again, with 22 and 13 points, respectively. The Nuggets, who have dropped 18 of 20, suffered their ninth straight loss at home. It’s the third-longest home losing streak in team history and the longest overall since dropping 11 straight at McNichols Arena from Dec. 16, 1997-Jan. 29, 1998.

“We are about to lose our sanity,” guard Ty Lawson said. “These are most games I’ve lost in my whole career.”

The Nuggets struggled despite the return of forwards Wilson Chandler and Kenneth Faried. Chandler missed two games with left adductor soreness and Faried was out one game with a bruised left thumb.

Faried came off the bench and had 12 points and eight rebounds while Chandler had six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

“We can’t not be the most talented team and continue to get outworked night in and night out and not look like we really care,” Nuggets coach Brian Shaw said. “That is the most frustrating for me. I want to see somebody get mad.”

Favors, who also had three blocked shots, continued his strong play with his 13th straight game scoring in double figures and he was a big part of the third quarter when the Jazz took total control of the game.

After Denver (20-38) cut a 16-point deficit to 11, Favors had an offensive rebound and dunk followed by a three-point play to give Utah a 64-48 lead.

Favors sank two free throws, Burke and forward Rodney Hood hit 3-pointers as the Jazz finished the third quarter on a 22-6 run to lead 80-53 entering the fourth.

Center Rudy Gobert, who finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and six blocks, scored to start the fourth quarter to push the lead to 29.

The Jazz led by as many as 18 late in the second quarter before two 3-pointers by Denver made it a 12-point game. Favors and Hayward each scored on a layup to make it 50-34 at halftime.

“We jumped them, especially in the first quarter,” Hayward said. “We got a big lead and never looked back.”

NOTES: Nuggets C Jusuf Nurkic did not play and was getting treatment for his sprained right ankle suffered in Wednesday’s loss to Phoenix. His long-term status is unknown. Denver F Darrell Arthur, who was also injured Wednesday, did not play because of a strained right knee. ... Utah G Alec Burks, who is out for the season with a left shoulder injury, is traveling with the team. ... Nuggets G Ty Lawson entered Friday tied for second in the league in assists at 9.9 per game. ... Jazz F Gordon Hayward and C Rudy Gobert are the only two Utah players to play in all 57 games this season.