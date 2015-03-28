Nuggets bounce back to beat Jazz

DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets weren’t happy with their nine-point fourth quarter on Wednesday. They were much happier with their overall effort Friday night.

Guard Ty Lawson had 18 points and nine assists, guard Jameer Nelson came off the bench to also score 18 and the Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 107-91.

Forward Danilo Gallinari shook off a sore right shoulder to score 13 points along with a season-high three blocks for Denver. Forward Will Barton had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who tied a season-high with 13 made 3-pointers.

Forward Gordon Hayward returned to the lineup to score 24 points for the Jazz. Center Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Utah.

“My shoulder felt fine,” Hayward said after missing the previous two games. “I got a little winded out there but that’s kind of expected.”

The Jazz have lost four straight and five of six following a season-best six-game winning streak.

Denver’s nine points in the fourth quarter in the loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday was a season worst and came after a tough five-game road trip. Lawson admitted the team played tired against the 76ers.

“The first game when you get back is always the hardest,” he said. “We felt the whole road trip in that fourth quarter. That’s not like us.”

Denver (28-45) responded with a strong performance against the struggling Jazz. The Nuggets never trailed and Lawson led the way with a fast start.

“The kid is playing some of the best basketball I’ve seen him play,” Nuggets interim coach Melvin Hunt said of Lawson. “He sent the tone, he set the table. He spoon fed some people. He generated offense for different guys in different ways.”

Lawson said he was trying to get involved early, and his 12 points and six assists in the first half backed him up.

“I was being more aggressive tonight,” he said. “I‘m usually a little more passive and look for an assist more than my shot, but today when I started hitting shots, the court started opening up.”

The Nuggets led by as many as 15 in the third quarter after the Jazz had cut the deficit to 59-52 midway through the period. Nelson hit his third 3-pointer and Barton added a layup to make it 75-60 before guard Elijah Millsap hit a 3-pointer in the last minute.

Millsap finished with 16 points.

The Nuggets blew it open in the fourth. Leading 84-72 with 8:46 left, Denver went on a 14-7 run to go up 98-79 at the 4:07 mark, its biggest lead of the night. Nelson and Barton hit 3-pointers 10 seconds apart after a Lawson steal to all but put it away.

Barton’s 3-pointer was Denver’s 13th of the night. The Nuggets hit 54.7 percent from long range and 51.3 percent overall.

“It was great to see guys hit shots and have some fun,” forward J.J. Hickson said. “When you play defense well it will help our offense score.”

The Jazz (31-41) struggled from the field early, with Hayward getting Utah’s first bucket on a 16-foot fade-away with 7:08 left in the first quarter. Hayward hit the first four field goals for the Jazz and no other Utah player made a shot from the field until Gobert’s layup with 1:25 left in the first quarter.

Denver used a 13-0 run early in the second quarter and a 15-3 run later in the period to take a 52-39 lead at the half.

“We didn’t play well tonight,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “We talked about doing the things that we can control and we haven’t been doing as good of a job at that, and I think the scoreboard reflects that.”

The Jazz played with a heavy heart after it was announced that longtime broadcaster Hot Rod Hundley passed away at age 80 earlier Friday.

There was a moment of silence for Hundley before the game

Hundley, who played six years in the NBA, was the voice of the Jazz from 1974-2009.

NOTES: Utah F Gordon Hayward missed two games with a left shoulder sprain suffered March 22. ... Nuggets F Darrell Arthur was dressed but didn’t play because of a right calf strain. Interim coach Melvin Hunt said he knows Arthur wants to play but he is being cautious with him. “I’ve literally told him, ‘Don’t look at me,’ because I know he wants to be out there. If I don’t make eye contact with him I can kind of protect him. If I make eye contact with him he might get out there.” ... Jazz F Rodney Hood missed his fourth straight game with gastrointestinal distress. He did not make the trip.