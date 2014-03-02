Preview: Jazz at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers look for their fifth winning streak of five or more games this season when they host the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Indiana made it four straight victories when it defeated the Boston Celtics 102-97 on Saturday and continues to hold a two-game lead over the Miami Heat in the battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Utah has lost four of its last six contests and owns a porous 7-21 road record.

The Jazz fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday to open a six-game road trip through the East and won’t play at home again until March 10. All-Star forward Paul George had 25 points, eight rebounds and three steals in Indiana’s victory over Boston and is averaging 26 points in six games since the break. The Pacers also received a solid outing from newcomer Evan Turner (17 points in 26 minutes) against Boston. “Good balance amongst the starters,” coach Frank Vogel told reporters, “and Evan Turner gave us a big lift throughout the whole game, but in particular down the stretch.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE JAZZ (21-37): After a strong run prior to the All-Star break, veteran forward Marvin Williams has struggled mightily since play resumed and has scored five or fewer points in four of the past five outings. Williams strung together three consecutive 20-point outings in early February before falling back into a rut and has scored seven total points on 3-of-15 shooting over Utah’s last two games. The Jazz shot just 35 percent from the field in the 99-79 loss to Cleveland but 14 of their 28 baskets were from 3-point range.

ABOUT THE PACERS (45-13): George has failed to reach 20 points just once in the last six games and he excelled down the stretch against Boston with eight points during the decisive 14-4 run. He wasn’t thrilled with his play over the first three quarters and finished 9-of-20 from the field. “I missed too many easy shots (early) and I told myself when it comes back around that I have to make my shots,” George said afterward. “So I just locked in my focus and my teammates found me.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. George scored 19 points when the Pacers notched a 95-86 road win over the Jazz on Dec. 4.

2. Utah C Derrick Favors had 22 points and 13 rebounds in the December meeting.

3. Pacers PG George Hill (shoulder) is expected to miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Pacers 92, Jazz 80