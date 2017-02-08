The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to get All-Star power forward Anthony Davis some help and are making a pitch to acquire Jahlil Okafor from the Philadelphia 76ers. New Orleans is trying to remain a factor in the Western Conference playoff race and looks for its second straight victory when it hosts the red-hot Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Okafor's court time has dropped due to Joel Embiid's emergence as a star and reports say the Pelicans have offered backup center Alexis Ajinca and a future first-round pick for his services. In the meantime, Davis continues to be a one-man band and delivered 34 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots in Monday's 111-106 win over the Phoenix Suns as New Orleans halted a four-game slide. Utah won 10 of its past 13 contests and shot a season-high 61.3 percent from the field while rolling to a 120-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday in an opener of a three-game road trip. First-time All-Star Gordon Hayward is averaging 30 points on 33-of-51 shooting during a three-game winning streak after pouring in 30 against the Hawks.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN New Orleans

ABOUT THE JAZZ (33-19): Hayward was 12-of-18 shooting against Atlanta while scoring 20 or more points for the 10th time in 14 games as he continues his torrid play. "Credit my teammates," Hayward told reporters. "I got a lot of cuts, a lot of layups. Easy things -- and thanks to my teammates for screening me and finding me open." Power forward Derrick Favors had perhaps his best outing of the season against the Hawks as he scored a season-best 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting while adding 10 rebounds and three steals.

ABOUT THE PELICANS (20-32): Ajinca certainly hopes there is truth in the speculation that he will be headed to Philadelphia as he didn't play Monday for the 12th straight game and the 19th time in the past 20. "I feel like I need to play," Ajinca told reporters. "That's one of the major keys. If my time is up here, then it is. Then we'll see. I'm not controlling anything, so we'll see. We'll see if something happens in the next few days. I'm ready for whatever." Point guard Jrue Holiday scored 30 or more for the third time in an eight-game stretch when he had 30 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals against the Suns.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Davis averaged 25.3 points and 9.8 rebounds as the teams split four meetings last season.

2. Utah SG Rodney Hood (knee) will sit out his third consecutive game.

3. New Orleans G Tyreke Evans (ankle) departed Monday's game and is questionable to play against the Jazz.

PREDICTION: Jazz 107, Pelicans 103