Preview: Jazz at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons began their season with an impressive road victory and the Utah Jazz look to start their campaign in a similar manner when they visit Detroit on Wednesday. The Pistons produced a solid 106-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday and strongly outplayed a team that won an Eastern Conference-leading 60 games last season.

All five starters scored in double figures in Detroit’s stunning effort with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draining four 3-pointers and leading the way with 21 points. “I thought all of our starters played pretty well,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said afterward. “Our bench struggled, but I like our bench. I think they are going to be good.” Utah is beaming with optimism after a strong 19-10 finish to last season, and expectations are that the club will compete for a playoff spot. “I am excited about the season,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder told reporters. “I‘m excited to see who we are. I think we’re finding ourselves. We have some players who have been here before and played last year, and we have some players who are overcoming injuries. I think we’re more solid than last year.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE JAZZ (2014-15: 38-44): Point guard Trey Burke has been underwhelming over his first two seasons but has regained his starting job due to the season-ending knee injury Dante Exum suffered during the summer. Small forward Gordon Hayward is nearing All-Star status after averaging 19.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season while shot-blocking center Rudy Gobert and power forward Derrick Favors are primed to take another step forward. “I think we’ve realized we really haven’t accomplished anything,” Hayward told reporters. “Guys like you are really hyping us up and hyped us up all offseason, and we really didn’t deserve any of that.”

ABOUT THE PISTONS (1-0): Standout center Andre Drummond got his season off to a strong with 18 points and 19 rebounds as Detroit held a 59-40 edge on the boards. Forward Marcus Morris contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds in his club debut while forward Ersan Ilyasova (16 points, seven rebounds) also was solid in his first game with the Pistons. First-round pick Stanley Johnson was one of the bench players who struggled and looked like a player experiencing nerves while scoring seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Jazz swept two games from the Pistons last season and have won 17 of the past 19 meetings.

2. Detroit F Anthony Tolliver missed the opener due to the birth of a daughter but is expected to be available against the Jazz.

3. Utah F Trevor Booker will be serving a one-game suspension for hitting Lakers C Roy Hibbert in a recent preseason game.

PREDICTION: Jazz 104, Pistons 99