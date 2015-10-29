EditorsNote: restores word “partner” in seventh graf

Jackson, Pistons slip past Jazz

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Stan Van Gundy felt his point guard was playing too passively for much of the game. When the Detroit Pistons fell behind in the final minute, Reggie Jackson did exactly what his coach wanted.

Jackson led a balanced attack with 19 points and scored the go-ahead basket with 17 seconds left as the Pistons beat the Utah Jazz 92-87 Wednesday night in the home opener at The Palace.

Jackson’s layup answered a 7-0 outburst by the Jazz. He added two free throws with 5.1 seconds left.

“Getting Reggie to consistently attack, instead of just dribbling and probing, is the challenge,” Van Gundy said. “He’s great when he’s attacking. In the fourth quarter, we were on him to attack more, and he really didn’t until the play that put us ahead.”

Jackson said it is a struggle to avoid getting overaggressive and making turnovers.

“I‘m just trying to read the defense and not run into traffic,” he said. “I know I constantly need to attack. I‘m always reminded that I need to.”

His backcourt partner, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, blocked a Rodney Hood 3-point attempt to set up Jackson’s clinching free throws.

“That’s a three to tie,” Van Gundy said. “(Hood) shouldn’t have gotten as open as he did, KCP was behind it, but that’s just a great block to preserve the win.”

Detroit center Andre Drummond had 18 points, a team-high 10 rebounds and two blocks. Caldwell-Pope contributed 16 points, small forward Marcus Morris added 14, and rookie forward Stanley Johnson chipped in 11 for Detroit.

The Pistons are 2-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season, the last time they made the playoffs. On Tuesday, they upset the Atlanta Hawks, who had the Eastern Conference’s best record last season, despite shooting 38.5 percent. They were only marginally better against the Jazz, shooting 40.5 percent.

“Defensively, we’ve done a great job of paying attention to our assignments and following all the schemes that we do,” Drummond said. “As long as we stick with our defense, our offense will come around.”

Power forward Derrick Favors led Utah (0-1) with 26 points and added six rebounds. Shooting guard Alec Burks delivered 18 points off the bench. Small forward Gordon Hayward had 13 points, while Hood added 12 points and a team-high six assists.

“It’s frustrating, especially when you know you had the game with 20 seconds left and we’re up one,” Utah center Rudy Gobert said. “I think we played very physical, but we made a lot of mistakes.”

Jazz coach Quin Snyder felt his team played well enough to win.

“You know there’s going to be a lot of games that come down to a few plays,” he said. “We had our shots, we had some good looks on offense, and Reggie Jackson made a heck of a play.”

The victory did come at a cost for Detroit. Reserve shooting guard Jodie Meeks left the game in the second quarter with a right foot injury. X-rays revealed a Jones fracture that will keep him out indefinitely.

Johnson scored six points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter as the Pistons led by as much as nine. Favors made two free throws with 4:55 left to pull the Jazz within 81-78.

Jackson drilled a 3-pointer with 3:32 remaining to make it 86-80, but then the Pistons went cold. Burks drained a pair of jumpers to pull Utah within one. Following a Pistons turnover, Hayward tossed in a layup with 23 seconds left to put his team in front.

Drummond set a solid screen to allow Jackson to make his pivotal driving layup six seconds later. Caldwell-Pope and Jackson then finished it off with clutch plays.

NOTES: Utah PF Trevor Booker served his one-game league suspension for striking Lakers C Roy Hibbert during a preseason game. ... Jazz coach Quin Snyder started Brazilian PG Raul Neto ahead of 2013 lottery pick Trey Burke. “It has nothing to do with any type of judgment about who is the better player,” Snyder said. “We should introduce the whole team and then it wouldn’t even be an issue.” Neto scored eight points. ... Detroit PF Anthony Tolliver returned after missing the opener Tuesday for the birth of his daughter. ... Pistons SF Marcus Morris grabbed his 1,000th career rebound against Atlanta on opening night. ... Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy doesn’t think Utah’s strong finish last season was a fluke. “They were the best defensive team in the league in that stretch,” he said. “They were 19-10 playing in the West. I don’t think that’s fool’s gold at all.”