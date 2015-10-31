Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

C Rudy Gobert, a native of France known as the “Stifle Tower,” had eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots Friday. The Jazz went 21-11 at the end of last season, after Gobert became the starter in the middle. Friday’s game marked the fifth time since the beginning of ‘14-15 that he had at least six blocks.

C Rudy Gobert, a native of France known as the “Stifle Tower,” had eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots Friday.

F Derrick Favors had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the Jazz limited the Philadelphia 76ers to 30.2-percent shooting en route to a 99-71 victory Friday.

G Alec Burks notched 15 off the bench for Utah Friday. He contributed four points in a 13-0 Utah flurry midway through the first quarter, erasing a 12-11 deficit, then had a four-point play in an 18-4 run by the Jazz early in the second quarter, when they went up 46-27.