Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
December 6, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F/C Derrick Favors shifted to center and Trevor Booker started at the power forward position with C Rudy Gobert out indefinitely due to a knee injury. Favors scored 12 points with 10 rebounds, but Booker only had two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes as the Jazz played a smaller lineup featuring more athletic wings most of the night.

C Tibor Pleiss will remain on an assignment with Idaho of the Development League even though the Jazz lost C Rudy Gobert indefinitely due to a knee injury. Coach Quin Snyder said, “I think the most important thing for Tibor is to play right now.”

