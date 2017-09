C Rudy Gobert missed his sixth straight game with a sprained MCL. There is still no timetable for his return.

G Rodney Hood led the Jazz (10-12) with 23 points, while guard Gordon Hayward scored 22 points. The two combined to shoot 16-for-35.

G Gordon Hayward scored 22 points and G Rodney Hood led the Jazz (10-12) with 23 points. The two combined to shoot 16-for-35.