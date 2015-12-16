FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 17, 2015 / 3:13 AM / 2 years ago

Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Rudy Gobert sat out again Monday with a sprained MCL. There still is no timetable for his return.

G Raul Neto resumed his starting point guard role Monday at San Antonio after having been replaced by Alec Burks on Sunday in Oklahoma City. Coach Quin Snyder said he liked the 6-foot-6 Burks better against Russell Westbrook and the quick 6-4 Neto against Tony Parker. Neto finished with 12 points Monday.

F Gordon Hayward, who leads the Jazz with an average of 19.0 points per game, didn’t score in the first half. He finished with just four points on 1-of-5 shooting in 23 minutes. “I just didn’t have it tonight,” Hayward said quietly.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.