Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

C Rudy Gobert sat out again Monday with a sprained MCL. There still is no timetable for his return.

G Raul Neto resumed his starting point guard role Monday at San Antonio after having been replaced by Alec Burks on Sunday in Oklahoma City. Coach Quin Snyder said he liked the 6-foot-6 Burks better against Russell Westbrook and the quick 6-4 Neto against Tony Parker. Neto finished with 12 points Monday.

F Gordon Hayward, who leads the Jazz with an average of 19.0 points per game, didn’t score in the first half. He finished with just four points on 1-of-5 shooting in 23 minutes. “I just didn’t have it tonight,” Hayward said quietly.