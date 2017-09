C Derrick Favors had 17 points and nine rebounds in the Jazz’s loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.

F Gordon Hayward struggled through a 2-for-15 night Wednesday at Golden State. He finished with eight points and eight rebounds. “Like I said, they’re a good defensive team,” coach Quin Snyder said of Hayward’s woes. “Gordon’s been playing the best basketball of his career, and he didn’t have a good night tonight. None of us really did.”