Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 1, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Derrick Favors missed his third consecutive game on Wednesday night because of back spasms.

F Gordon Hayward, who entered Wednesday averaging 19 points per game this season, was limited to 14 points on just 4-of-9 from the floor.

G Alec Burks elected to undergo surgery on his fractured left leg in hopes of returning quicker than his six-week timeline. Burks is out indefinitely after sustaining the injury in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
