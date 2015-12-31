Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

F Derrick Favors missed his third consecutive game on Wednesday night because of back spasms.

F Gordon Hayward, who entered Wednesday averaging 19 points per game this season, was limited to 14 points on just 4-of-9 from the floor.

G Alec Burks elected to undergo surgery on his fractured left leg in hopes of returning quicker than his six-week timeline. Burks is out indefinitely after sustaining the injury in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

