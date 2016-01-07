FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 8, 2016 / 3:50 AM / 2 years ago

Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Rodney Hood scored a team-high 23 points (5 of 6 3-pointers) with a season-high seven assists against Houston on Monday in a 93-91 loss.

G/F Gordon Hayward has scored 20-plus points in 48.5 percent of the Jazz’s games this season (16 of 33). He is currently on pace to score 20-plus points in 40 games this season, which would be the most he has had in a season. The Jazz are 8-8 in games when he has at least 20 points.

G/F Gordon Hayward’s 16 points kept the Jazz within distant reach, but it took him 14 shots to get those points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.