Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

C Rudy Gobert had his best game since returning from a knee injury - and one of the best in his career - as the Jazz cruised past the Lakers on Saturday night. “He was huge for us tonight,” Jazz forward Gordon Hayward said of Gobert. “That is how we expect him to play. I know that he is just getting back with his knee and everything, getting in a rhythm. He was really good for us.” Gobert had 18 points, 18 rebounds and five blocked shots - the first Jazz player since Rich Kelley in 1979 to finish with at least those stats - to help the Jazz snap out of a two-game funk. It was Gobert’s sixth game back from an 18-game absence in December and January with a sprained knee. “I‘m just getting better every game until I get back into the shape I was in before and keep getting better,” Gobert said.

F JJ O‘Brien was signed by the Jazz from the Idaho Stampede to a 10-day contract.