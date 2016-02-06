Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

G Trey Burke sat out the second half Friday due to flulike symptoms.

G Erick Green signed a second 10-day contract with the Jazz. Green played briefly in two appearances with the Jazz in his first 10-day deal. He played three scoreless minutes Friday against Milwaukee. The point guard was just named as the D-League’s player of the month for January.

G Rodney Hood scored 23 points, and the Jazz extended their winning streak to five straight with an 84-81 victory over the Bucks on Friday. Hood, the second-year Jazz player, continued his strong 2016 by hitting nine of 18 shots.

F Derrick Favors struggled from the field by hitting only four of 15 shots, but Utah’s starting power forward finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, five blocked shots and two steals while playing an instrumental role in the win over the Bucks.

F Gordon Hayward scored 18 points, including several key buckets late in the fourth quarter, in the Jazz’s win over the Bucks.