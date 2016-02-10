Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

G Trey Burke missed Tuesday’s game with an illness. G Raul Neto started in his place.

F Rodney Hood, who finished with a game-high 29 points, forced overtime by burying a high-arching 3-pointer over Dallas forward Chandler Parsons, who was practically in Hood’s jersey.

F Derrick Favors was instrumental in the Jazz’s fourth-quarter comeback at Dallas. All 16 of his points came in the second half. He also had eight rebounds and six assists.

F Gordon Hayward put a tough shooting night behind him by drilling a game-winning, fall-away jumper to beat the buzzer in overtime and give the Jazz a 121-119 victory over the Mavericks on Tuesday.