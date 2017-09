G Trey Burke returned to the lineup on Thursday night after missing the final three games before the All-Star break with the flu.

G Shelvin Mack was acquired by the Utah Jazz from the Atlanta Hawks for a second-round pick Thursday. Mack, 25, is averaging 3.9 points and 1.6 assists in 24 games this season. He has averaged 5.3 points in 247 games for the Hawks, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.