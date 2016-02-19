Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

G Trey Burke returned to the lineup on Thursday night after missing the final three games before the All-Star break with the flu.

G Trey Burke returned to the action Thursday night after missing the final three games before the All-Star break with the flu. He scored two points in 22 minutes.

C Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 12 rebounds in the Jazz’s loss to the Wizards on Thursday.

PG Raul Neto couldn’t keep with Washington PG John Wall. Jazz backup Trey Burke fared no better. Utah’s point guard tandem finished 2-for-13 from the field for four points. Neto troubles included simply maintaining possession, as he finished with four of Utah’s 23 turnovers.

G Shelvin Mack was acquired by the Utah Jazz from the Atlanta Hawks for a second-round pick Thursday. Mack, 25, is averaging 3.9 points and 1.6 assists in 24 games this season. He has averaged 5.3 points in 247 games for the Hawks, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.