Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

G Rodney Hood scored 18 points, hitting a pair of timely 3-pointers late in regulation and overtime as the Jazz beat the Rockets on Tuesday.

F Derrick Favors contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds. Favors made a key put-back bucket late in overtime in the Jazz’s win over Houston.

PG Shelvin Mack scored 17 points in his first Jazz start as Utah beat Houston in overtime Tuesday. Coach Quin Snyder suggested before the game that this would be the lineup he would stick with the rest of the season, saying, “I think there will be some consistency going forward.”