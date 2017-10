F Gordon Hayward had one of his worst games against the year -- which always seem to happen when facing San Antonio. He shot 4-for-13 from the floor for 11 points, and he had only two assists and two rebounds to flesh out his stat line. As Utah’s leading scorer, the Jazz needed more from Hayward if they hoped to win the game.

PG Shelvin Mack made his second start with the Jazz after being acquired via a trade between Utah and the Atlanta Hawks. He scored eight points in 28 minutes.