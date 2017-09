F Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 22 points and six rebounds Tuesday in a loss to the Hawks.

G Shelvin Mack, traded to Utah from Atlanta last month, really struggled against his former team Tuesday. The fifth-year point guard only made two of 13 shots for five points. He did grab seven rebounds and totaled four assists, but this was his second overall bad game with Utah (an 0-for-6 outing against Toronto being the other).