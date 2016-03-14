Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

F Derrick Favors had a double-double Sunday in a 108-99 victory against the Sacramento Kings, scoring a team-high 28 points and grabbing a team-best 14 rebounds. Favors scored in double-figures 25 straight games. In his past two games he has averaged 21 points and 11.5 rebounds.

F Derrick Favors had 28 points and 14 rebounds as the Jazz defeated the Sacramento Kings 108-99 on Sunday. “I think right now we’re just going out there having fun,” Favors said. “I think in the past when we were losing seven (of eight), we were kind of stressing, kind of panicking. But now we’re just going out there having fun, playing as a team. When we went on that losing streak it brought everybody closer together as a team. We started learning what it takes to win games.”

F Gordon Hayward added 27 points and the Jazz defeated the Sacramento Kings 108-99 on Sunday, winning their second straight game after that skid.

G Shelvin Mack, who had a career-high 27 points in a victory against Washington on Friday, scored 14 points and shot 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

G Alec Burks (fractured left fibula) missed his 38th straight game but accompanied the team on its one-game road trip to Sacramento. “We want to have him around as much as we can as long as it doesn’t interfere with what he’s doing as far as his recovery process,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “He’s getting better. It’s just a question of him being completely healthy before he returns. There’s a number of games left and hopefully we’ll have him for at least some of them.”