Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

SG Rodney Hood assisted on the game-winning basket but posted his fourth consecutive sub-par shooting performance, finishing 2-for-11 from the field while scoring seven points. Hood missed six of seven 3-pointers and is shooting just 27.8 percent (15-for-54) while averaging 9.8 points over his past four games.

F Derrick Favors slammed home a game-winning dunk with 1.6 seconds remaining to complete the Jazz’s 89-87 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday. Favors, who finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds, received a pass from the driving Rodney Hood and provided the winning hoop.

F Gordon Hayward celebrated his 26th birthday by scoring 22 points, including seven free throws in the fourth quarter, to pace the Jazz in a win at Houston on Wednesday.

G Shelvin Mack added 16 points and drilled a critical, game-tying 3-pointer with 56.3 seconds left as the Jazz rallied past the Rockets on Wednesday. Mack made his 16th consecutive start since coming off the bench in his first appearance for Utah on Feb. 21 against Portland. He played exclusively as a reserve with Atlanta before coming to the Jazz via trade on Feb. 18.