Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

C Rudy Gobert struggled against the Clippers on Friday but bounced back with a big game against Denver on Sunday. Gobert finished with 14 points, 16 rebounds and six blocked shots. He has scored in double figures in four of his last six games and is averaging 2.5 blocks that span.

F Trey Lyles found out just before tip he was in the starting lineup. The rookie made the most of his opportunity, scoring a career-high 22 points, as Utah beat Denver on Sunday.

F Derrick Favors was a late scratch Sunday because of right knee soreness.

F Gordon Hayward scored 22 and had nine rebounds as Utah beat Denver on Sunday.

G Alec Burks had a little bit of soreness after Friday’s game but that was to be expected. Burks missed 50 games with a fractured left fibula and played 31 minutes in his return in the loss to the Clippers.