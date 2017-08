G George Hill scored 22 points, including eight straight in a pivotal one-minute span of the fourth quarter. "I was just trying to make plays and do what I needed to take over and be aggressive," Hill said. "My teammates did a great job of knocking down shots late and taking care of the ball. When you come out of the gate like we did, the defense works to close out harder and that opens up driving lanes. The end was set up by the shot-making early."