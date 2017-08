G Dante Exum had a season-high seven rebounds and scored seven points Friday in a loss to San Antonio.

G Rodney Hood scored 18 points to lead the Jazz in a loss to the Spurs on Friday.

G George Hill has emerged as the team leader in points per game (21.4), total minutes played (174), field goals made (40) and field goal percentage (.548). He ranks first among NBA point guards in field goal percentage.