C Rudy Gobert scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds Sunday.

G Rodney Hood scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers, as the Jazz outscored the Knicks 36-29 in the final stanza.

F Gordon Hayward, in his first game of the season after missing the first six with a fractured finger on his left hand, scored a team-high 28 points as the Utah Jazz beat the New York Knicks 114-109 at Madison Square Garden.

G George Hill added 23 points and nine assists for Utah.