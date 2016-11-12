FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch
November 13, 2016 / 3:46 AM / 9 months ago

Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Rudy Gobert had 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots Friday.

G Rodney Hood scored 13 points, including 11 in the fourth when he sparked Utah's late charge Friday.

F Derrick Favors scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds Friday.

F Gordon Hayward had 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists Friday night in leading the Jazz to an 87-74 victory over the Orlando Magic, punctuating the win with an impressive, defensive stand in the final period.

G George Hill, who started the season as the first Western Conference Player of the Week, missed his third consecutive game Friday with a sprained right thumb.

F Boris Diaw missed his sixth consecutive game Friday with a bone bruise in his right leg.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
