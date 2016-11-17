FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch
November 18, 2016

Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Rodney Hood and G George Hill did not play against the Grizzlies. Hill remains day-to-day as he continues to recover from a sprained right thumb. Hood is expected to return to action after missing a game because of an undisclosed illness.

F Derrick Favors is not expected to play against Chicago after playing only 22 minutes in the Jazz's 102-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Favors did not play in the fourth quarter after experiencing soreness in his left knee. He missed the season opener and played under a minutes restriction for several games while dealing with problems in the same knee.

G George Hill and Rodney Hood did not play against the Grizzlies. Hill remains day-to-day as he continues to recover from a sprained right thumb. Hood is expected to return to action after missing a game because of an undisclosed illness.

