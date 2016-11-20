Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Rudy Gobert had a double-double (12 points, 14 rebounds) and four blocks on Saturday night. "I think we were flat on both ends in the first half," Gobert said. "We did not attack them on the offensive end, too many mistakes on the defensive end. I think we played solid in the second half. We played pretty good defense (in the second half)."

PG George Hill missed his seventh consecutive game on Saturday with a sprained right thumb. Hill was originally listed as questionable but was downgraded for he remains unable to grip a basketball.

F Boris Diaw (right leg) dressed Saturday night but was only available in an emergency. Diaw has played just five games this season and labored upon his return. But with Utah ravaged by injuries, Diaw only suited up in the event that he would be desperately needed.