Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

C Rudy Gobert scored 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end, and Utah used an 11-0 run to pull away for a 112-103 victory at Minnesota on Monday.

G George Hill and F Gordon Hayward each had 24 points for the Jazz in a win at Minnesota on Monday. Hill added eight rebounds and four assists.

F Boris Diaw started at power forward for the second straight game and finished with seven points and five rebounds. F Derrick Favors missed his sixth consecutive game with a left knee bone contusion and didn't travel with the team. Diaw made his sixth start overall this season.