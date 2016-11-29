FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 30, 2016 / 4:50 AM / 9 months ago

Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Rudy Gobert scored 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end, and Utah used an 11-0 run to pull away for a 112-103 victory at Minnesota on Monday.

F Gordon Hayward and G George Hill each had 24 points for the Jazz in a win at Minnesota on Monday.

G George Hill and F Gordon Hayward each had 24 points for the Jazz in a win at Minnesota on Monday. Hill added eight rebounds and four assists.

F Boris Diaw started at power forward for the second straight game and finished with seven points and five rebounds. F Derrick Favors missed his sixth consecutive game with a left knee bone contusion and didn't travel with the team. Diaw made his sixth start overall this season.

