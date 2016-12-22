Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

C Rudy Gobert amassed 17 points and 14 rebounds Wednesday in the Jazz's loss to the Kings. Gobert registered his ninth straight double-double, the longest active streak in the NBA. He is averaging 16.7 points, 13.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game during that stretch.

G Dante Exum (left knee tendinitis) and G Rodney Hood (flu-like symptoms) did not play Wednesday.

F Gordon Hayward finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds Wednesday in the Jazz's loss to the Kings.