Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

C Rudy Gobert's streak of 11 consecutive double-doubles ended Thursday when he had nine points and 13 rebounds. It was the longest streak by a Utah player since Paul Millsap recorded 19 straight in 2008-09.

G Rodney Hood and F Gordon Hayward scored 20 points apiece Thursday in the Jazz's win over the 76ers.

G Joe Ingles was averaging 9.8 points per game and shooting 53.7 percent from the perimeter in December before Thursday. He made 1 of 2 long-range attempts against the 76ers and scored three points.

G George Hill did not resemble a player who had been sidelined several weeks with a sprained toe. In his return to the Utah starting lineup, Hill did not disappoint. The veteran point guard gave his team a boost during a pivotal fourth quarter run against the 76ers. Hill did a little bit of everything in leading Utah to a 100-83 victory over the Sixers on Thursday night. He scored 13 of his 21 points over the final 12 minutes to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.