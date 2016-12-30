FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch
December 31, 2016 / 5:18 AM / 8 months ago

Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Rudy Gobert's streak of 11 consecutive double-doubles ended Thursday when he had nine points and 13 rebounds. It was the longest streak by a Utah player since Paul Millsap recorded 19 straight in 2008-09.

G Rodney Hood and F Gordon Hayward scored 20 points apiece Thursday in the Jazz's win over the 76ers.

G Joe Ingles was averaging 9.8 points per game and shooting 53.7 percent from the perimeter in December before Thursday. He made 1 of 2 long-range attempts against the 76ers and scored three points.

F Gordon Hayward and G Rodney Hood scored 20 points apiece Thursday in the Jazz's win over the 76ers.

G George Hill did not resemble a player who had been sidelined several weeks with a sprained toe. In his return to the Utah starting lineup, Hill did not disappoint. The veteran point guard gave his team a boost during a pivotal fourth quarter run against the 76ers. Hill did a little bit of everything in leading Utah to a 100-83 victory over the Sixers on Thursday night. He scored 13 of his 21 points over the final 12 minutes to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.

