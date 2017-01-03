FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 4, 2017 / 3:22 AM / 8 months ago

Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Rudy Gobert helped hold Brook Lopez to 6-of-16 shooting from the field and added 15 points and 16 rebounds for his 24th double-double.

G Dante Exum (left knee tendinitis) missed his sixth straight game and coach Quin Snyder said Exum will be re-evaluated later this week.

F Gordon Hayward scored 13 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the Jazz overcame sluggish offense at times, increased their defense and opened a five-game road trip with a 101-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

G Shelvin Mack started for George Hill and contributed 15 points.

G Alec Burks played three minutes in his season debut after missing the first 34 games rehabbing his left ankle and other leg injuries. In the previous two seasons, Burks missed a combined 106 games. Before Monday, Burks had appeared in three games since Dec. 26, 2015.

F Joe Johnson made his first appearance in Brooklyn after the Nets bought him out of his contract Feb. 25. He was given a video tribute at the end of the first quarter with highlights of his game-winning shots.

PG George Hill (concussion-like symptoms) missed his 22nd game of the season.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.