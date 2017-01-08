FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 9, 2017 / 4:01 AM / 7 months ago

Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Rudy Gobert provided the eventual game-winning shot when he tipped in a miss with 27.5 seconds remaining.

PF Derrick Favors had seven of the 11 points during Utah's clinching 11-0 run, including a pair of free throws that tied the game at 92 with 52 seconds remaining. Favors also hit a corner 3-pointer, just the second shot he's made from downtown this year on his third attempt.

G George Hill returned Saturday after missing the last three games with a concussion. Hill was cleared by team doctors to return. The veteran guard is averaging 18.8 points and 4.2 assists per game this year.

G George Hill had a team-high 19 points Saturday. Utah's roster was finally at full strength thanks to Hill's return to the lineup for the Jazz (23-16). Hill missed three games with a concussion, which came not long after he missed time with another injury. He scored Utah's first five points in the fourth quarter to cut Minnesota's lead to eight. He later hit a 3-pointer that made it an 84-78 Wolves advantage midway through the fourth.

