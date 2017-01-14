FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch
January 15, 2017 / 5:07 AM / 7 months ago

Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Rudy Gobert shot 77.8 percent from the field in December, the highest monthly percentage by any NBA player (minimum 60 attempts) since Wilt Chamberlain shot 78.0 percent in March, 1973. Gobert averaged 14.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks through December.

G Rodney Hood scored a season-high 27 points, while going 7-of-8 from 3-point range, to fuel a 110-77 Jazz victory over Detroit on Friday night.

F Gordon Hayward chipped in 20 to help lead the Jazz Friday.

G George Hill added 22 points to lead the Jazz.

