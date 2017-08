G Rodney Hood (right knee hyperextension/bone bruise) missed his second straight game.

F Gordon Hayward added 26 points to score at least 20 for the 27th time this season -- Jazz are 20-7. Hayward shot 8 of 22, including 3 of 7 from 3-point territory, 7 of 8 from the foul line, had seven rebounds and dished out four assists.

F Joe Johnson scored 15 points off the bench Friday.