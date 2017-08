G Rodney Hood missed his fourth straight game with a bone bruise and hyperextended knee.

F Gordon Hayward had 17 points to lead the Jazz.

G Alec Burks added 13 points off the Jazz bench. Utah (29-17) had a chance to win it in the final moments after Russell Westbrook's late shot. Burks got off an off-balance corner 3-point try before the buzzer that glanced off the rim.