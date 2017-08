C Rudy Gobert finished with 24 rebounds, one shy of a career high he set in Dallas on Jan. 20, and also added 16 points.

G Rodney Hood scored a game-high 28 points and made four 3-pointers in his first game back after missing two contests because of a sore right knee.

F Gordon Hayward added 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Utah overcame deficits of 16 points in the first half and 12 to begin the fourth quarter.