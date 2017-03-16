FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch
March 17, 2017 / 1:51 AM / 5 months ago

Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Rudy Gobert filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, nine rebounds, a career high-tying five assists and four blocks. Gobert threw a between-the-legs pass to Gordon Hayward in the early going for one of those assists. "I don't work on it but I think we've got good chemistry," Gobert said. "I know Gordon's going to get the ball."

F Derrick Favors missed his fourth consecutive game with a left knee bone contusion.

F Gordon Hayward piled up 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

G/F Joe Johnson played the 1,207th game of his career, tying him with Shaquille O'Neal for 35th on the NBA's all-time list.

