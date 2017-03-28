FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
March 28, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 5 months ago

Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Rudy Gobert scored 20 points, collected 19 rebounds and blocked five shots as the Jazz earned a 108-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

G Rodney Hood scored 20 points Monday. He combined with F Joe Ingles and G George Hill to make a dozen 3-pointers.

F Joe Ingles added 19 points Monday. He shot 5 of 5 from long distance. As a team, Utah went 15 of 27 from the perimeter.

G George Hill tacked on 17 points Monday. He combined with G Rodney Hood and F Joe Ingles to make a dozen 3-pointers.

