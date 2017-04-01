Utah Jazz - PlayerWatch

C Rudy Gobert turned in his 54th double-double of the season on Friday night.

G Raul Neto missed a second straight game on Friday night with a strained groin.

G Rodney Hood made nine consecutive 3-pointers over three games on Friday night before finally missing one early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 11 points.

G Shelvin Mack is making a case to stick around on the court if the Jazz roster ever gets fully healthy in time for the playoffs. Mack scored several critical fourth-quarter baskets to help Utah edge the Wizards 95-88 on Friday night. The veteran finished with 15 points off the bench -- his second consecutive game in double figures after scoring 14 against Sacramento. For Mack, it is a 180-degree turn from recent months where he fell out of the rotation and then suffered a sprained ankle, complicating his efforts to return to the lineup. He has focused on playing aggressive when his number is called and doing what it takes to help the Jazz win. "I think I'm doing a great job of reading the game and reading the situation," Mack said. "Not really forcing anything, but just taking what the defense is giving me. I know, in certain parts to the game, we kind of struggled. The best thing for me is to just be aggressive."

G George Hill missed a second straight game on Friday night with a strained groin.