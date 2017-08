C Rudy Gobert chipped in 16 points for the Jazz.

G Joe Ingles had a career-high eight assists.

F Derrick Favors added 13 points for the Jazz. Favors returned to the lineup after a 14-game absence resulting from a left knee contusion.

F Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 39 points on 14-of-22 shooting from the field and came up with several critical fourth-quarter baskets.

G/F Joe Johnson added 22 points off the bench. Johnson needs seven points to become the 42nd NBA player to score 20,000.