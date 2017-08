C Rudy Gobert will be sidelined for Game 2 of the Jazz's Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Clippers on Tuesday night, the Salt Lake Tribune reported on Monday. The 24-year-old Gobert, a 7-foot-1 center from France, sustained a hyperextended left knee only 11 seconds into the series opener, which the Jazz rallied to win 97-95 on Saturday.