C Rudy Gobert has been declared out of Friday's Game 3 because of the knee injury he suffered in the opener of the seven-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gobert was ruled out Thursday as he continues his recovery from the injury he suffered 17 seconds into Saturday's game. Gobert banged knees with Clippers F Luc Mbah a Moute and suffered a hyperextended left knee and a bone contusion.