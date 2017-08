C Rudy Gobert added 11 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for the Jazz, who can clinch the series with a win in Game 6 on Friday in Salt Lake City.

G Rodney Hood scored 16 points for the Jazz.

F Gordon Hayward scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the Utah Jazz held off the Los Angeles Clippers 96-92 to take a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference playoffs series Tuesday night at Staples.

F Joe Johnson delivered 10 of his 14 points in the second half for the Jazz.