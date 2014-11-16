EditorsNote: Updates Johnson’s status in last graph before notes

Rested Raptors pull away from Jazz

TORONTO -- The Utah Jazz stayed with the Toronto Raptors for most of the game on Saturday night.

They led 83-82 with slightly more than eight minutes to play against one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Then the Raptors, who rested Friday while the Jazz were playing in New York, surged the rest of the way and pulled away to a 111-93 victory fueled by 27 points from guard DeMar DeRozan.

“I think if you look at the game, after three-and-a-half quarters you’ve got to feel there were some really good things,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “That’s a very good team. They’re difficult to defend when they get it going. They complement one another. Nobody tries to do too much. They pick their spots where everybody’s got a role.”

The Jazz moved the ball and led by three points after the first half before the effects of a five-game road trip and back-to-back games took over.

“It started to stick a little bit in the second half, which is natural when you get tired and they turned it up on us,” Snyder said.

Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 14 rebounds and drew the praise of coach Dwane Casey.

“Jonas had a very good game,” Casey said. “He did an excellent job. Not only that, he set the tone for us rebounding and I thought that was as important as the points he scored.”

Valanciunas said, “I‘m the high-energy guy. I have to bring that every night.”

The Raptors (8-2) had a five-game winning streak snapped by the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. The Jazz finished their trip at 2-3.

”It’s always important to bounce back,“ said guard Kyle Lowry, who had 19 points. ”We lost a rough game, but we know we needed it.

“We had a tough team coming here and they played (Friday) night. They played well and we tip our hats to them, but we needed this bounce-back game.”

Forward Patrick Patterson contributed 16 points and guard Lou Williams chipped in with 13 for Toronto.

Center Enes Kanter and forward Derrick Favors scored 18 points each for the Jazz and guard Alec Burks had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Trey Burke and forward Gordon Hayward scored 12 points each for Utah.

“It was a pretty good road trip for us,” Burke said. “Going 2-3 we obviously wanted to finish better. I think for the most part we got better.”

Snyder praised the Hayward’s effort despite the fact that he was ill with the flu and tired.

“He easily could have not played tonight,” he said. “He’s a big part of the reason we were ahead. I think Gordon really was thinking about his teammates and went out trying to help by more than just scoring.”

Hayward said, “I was struggling out there. I just don’t have the energy right now. I‘m still under the weather. It’s just one of those things that you try to play through, but it was rough.”

The Jazz (4-7) led by three points entering the second half, but the Raptors went up 69-62 on an alley-oop dunk by forward Terrence Ross on a pass from Lowry with 3:59 to play in the third quarter.

The Jazz cut the lead to three before guard Greivis Vasquez hit a 3-pointer to give the Raptors a six-point lead with 46.9 seconds to play. Burks made a running slam dunk with 25 seconds left, leaving the Raptors with a 76-72 lead after three quarters.

The Jazz scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to tie the game 76-76. Williams responded with a 3-point shot for Toronto. After the teams exchanged the lead, the Raptors went up by six points on a 3-pointer from Vasquez with 6:22 to play.

After Kanter made two free throws, Patterson came back to hit a 3-pointer from the corner and Williams hit a jumper for a 94-85 lead. DeRozan made a slam dunk off a fast break to give Toronto a 99-86 lead with 4:24 left.

DeRozan made two free throws and Patterson made a 3-pointer and the Raptors increased the lead to 104-88 with just more than three minutes to play.

Toronto forward James Johnson, who had five points in 14 minutes, was hobbling on an injured ankle late in the game. X-rays were taken and Johnson will be assessed in the next few days, according to the team

NOTES: Raptors G Greivis Vasquez (right knee contusion) was a game-time decision when was deemed available to play. He was injured in Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls. ... Raptors F Landry Fields (flu) was available after missing the two previous games. ... Jazz G-F Rodney Hood (right plantar fasciitis) was out for the fifth straight game. ... The Raptors won both their games against the Jazz last season. ... The Raptors’ next game is Wednesday when they play the Memphis Grizzlies, the sixth game of a franchise-long seven-game homestand. ... The Jazz are home to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday after completing a five-game road trip against the Raptors on Saturday. ... The Jazz won their second game on the trip on Friday, 102-100, when F Gordon Hayward hit the winning shot at the buzzer against the New York Knicks.