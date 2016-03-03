Raptors capture 11th straight home win

TORONTO -- Kyle Lowry knew sitting out Sunday’s 114-101 loss in Detroit was not the popular move, but on Wednesday he showed what he is capable of with a little rest.

The Raptors guard led the way with a game-high 32 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Utah Jazz 104-94 for their franchise-best 11th consecutive home victory.

”Made me a little bit fresher,“ Lowry said of the four-day layoff. ”Just making sure my body is right. It’s a long season, it’s a grind and we put our bodies through a lot and we get paid really good money to do it.

“I know the resting thing is not too popular with everyone, but at the end of the day, we want to be able to put out the best product as possible.”

Lowry shot 13-for-20 from the field while adding four rebounds and five assists.

DeMar DeRozan added 31 points and five rebounds while shooting 11-for-15 from the field as the Raptors (40-19) earned a split of the season series with the Jazz. Forward Terrence Ross added 11 points off the Toronto bench.

Utah (28-32), which lost its fourth straight, entered Wednesday a half-game back of the Houston Rockets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

”I don’t think we made too many adjustments,“ said Gordon Hayward, who paced the Jazz with 26 points and six assists. ”It seemed like they kept rolling throughout the game.

“Lowry definitely hit some tough shots it seemed like when we were making our run late at the end of the game.”

Derrick Favors chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds. Trey Burke had 11 points, and Raul Neto and Rudy Gobert added 10 points apiece.

DeRozan helped the Raptors pull away in the third quarter, shooting 5-for-7 from the field while scoring 14 points. He helped Toronto build an 85-74 advantage heading to the final period.

“I just try to be aggressive,” DeRozan said of his third-quarter shooting. “I don’t think about my last shot whether I’ve made three in a row or I’ve missed three in a row, I just try to continue to be aggressive, try to get a high-percentage shot every time I can.”

Lowry had 16 first-half points as Toronto took a 52-49 lead into halftime.

The 29-year-old hit a 27-foot 3-pointer just before the clock expired in the first half to give the Raptors their largest lead of the half.

”I felt like we didn’t keep them out of the paint,“ said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. ”Then you look around that’s Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, and they’re pretty good at getting in there. That one stretch in the third quarter where we didn’t get back in transition, and we gave the lead away a little bit in the first half turning it over a couple of spurts.

“You can’t have those spurts against a team as good as they are.”

Utah opened the second quarter on a 7-2 run, prompting the Raptors to take a timeout.

After Toronto fell behind by 12, Ross got the comeback started hitting back-to-back threes.

The turning point in the game came with 4:30 remaining in the second half. With the Raptors trailing 44-36, coach Dwane Casey turned to Lucas Nogueira off the bench.

Toronto went on a 9-1 run to erase the eight-point deficit and tie the game 45-45.

”I thought Lucas came in and kind of changed the game a little bit, kind of got us going and gave us momentum going into halftime,“ said Casey. ”He went in and gave us a bit of a presence. Got a couple rebounds and that’s his gift.

“I thought we were lethargic and I thought that got the crowd into the game, got him into the game and it all paid off. It was a calculated gamble.”

Jazz guard Rodney Hood left the game with 8:23 remaining in the second quarter due to a minor head injury and did not return. Hood finished with three points and four rebounds in 13 minutes of action.

NOTES: The Raptors recalled F Bruno Caboclo and G Norman Powell from the D-League’s Raptors 905 before tipoff. ... F Jason Thompson, who signed with the Raptors on Tuesday, was active Wednesday. To make room on the roster for Thompson, Toronto waived F Anthony Bennett. ... Jazz F Trevor Booker rejoined the team after leaving to attend his grandmother’s funeral in South Carolina. ... Utah rookie F Trey Lyles, who hails from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was playing in his first NBA regular-season game in Canada. ... Raptors G Kyle Lowry was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the week for Feb. 22-28.