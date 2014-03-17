Preview: Jazz at Rockets

The Houston Rockets are in the midst of a season-worst three-game losing streak and will seek to halt the skid when they host the Utah Jazz on Monday. Houston won 15 of 17 games prior to the current slide that continued with Sunday’s 113-104 road loss against the Miami Heat. Utah has been struggling nearly the entire season and Sunday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs was its ninth in 10 games and dropped it into the Western Conference cellar.

The 122-104 loss to San Antonio continued a season-long problem when the Jazz play Southwest Division squads. Utah is now 2-10 against the division as it hopes to upset Houston – which also is part of the Southwest. The Rockets collapsed late in the loss to Miami but still reside in fourth place in the West, 1 1/2 games ahead of fifth-place Portland. Houston is 26-7 at home and has won its last eight dating back to a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 24.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Utah), CSN Houston

ABOUT THE JAZZ (22-45): Inconsistent center Derrick Favors has his game back on the good side and poured in a career-best 28 points in the loss to the Spurs. Favors also had 10 rebounds and three steals and is averaging 18 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past five games. “This was a great night for me,” Favors said afterward. “My teammates did a good job of finding me in the post and in my spots, and I was hitting shots. Just one of those nights for me.” Prior to the current hot stretch, Favors scored a total of 15 points in a three-game span.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (44-22): Houston’s skid is comprised of three road games against playoff squads and the Rockets were trying to keep that in mind after the disappointing loss to the Heat. Houston played Miami to a standstill for the first 43 1/2 minutes and had a four-point lead before the Heat took control with a 15-0 run. The trip began with losses against Oklahoma City and Chicago. “Because we’re playing better competition, everything we’re doing is going to be a little harder with maybe not as many open looks, or playing against better defenses or teams that matchup better than us,” guard Jeremy Lin told reporters.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah posted a 109-103 victory over the Rockets on Dec. 2 to end Houston’s four-game winning streak in the series.

2. Houston G James Harden is averaging 30 points and 6.5 assists in two games against the Jazz this season.

3. Jazz C Enes Kanter has reached double digits on the boards in three straight games and is averaging 10.9 rebounds over the past eight contests.

PREDICTION: Rockets 109, Jazz 99